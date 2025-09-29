HR Grapevine

As competition for top talent continues to intensify, UK employers are increasingly enhancing their parental leave and family support policies.

Bright Horizons has published its UK Parental Leave & Family Support Benchmark 2025, offering a comprehensive look at how more than 300 organisations across the UK and Ireland are adapting to meet the needs of working families.

The findings show that family-friendly policies are becoming a strategic priority, not just a benefit. Enhanced parental leave, gender-equal policies, and practical support measures are helping employers attract, retain and engage their workforce.

Enhanced Leave Becoming Standard Practice

One of the most notable trends is the rise in enhanced maternity and adoption leave. According to the benchmark, 66% of employers now offer at least 12 weeks of fully paid leave, while 21% provide 26 weeks or more. These figures reflect a growing commitment to supporting employees during key life stages and go well beyond statutory requirements.

Chris Locke, Executive Director of Work+Family at Bright Horizons, says:

“Enhanced parental benefits offer businesses a strategic advantage. They improve engagement, retention, and productivity while showing that the organisation genuinely values its people.”

Progress Toward Gender Equality

The benchmark also highlights a shift toward more inclusive policies. A quarter of employers now offer equal parental leave regardless of gender or parenting role. This change supports shared caregiving responsibilities and helps foster a more equitable workplace culture.

Locke adds, “By supporting employees across life stages, from early parenthood to elder care, organisations foster a culture of care, inclusion, and resilience.”

Support That Goes Beyond Leave

Leading employers are investing in a broader range of support measures to help working parents and carers thrive. These include:

Phased returns to work

Parental coaching

Childcare and eldercare solutions

Manager training

Parents’ networks

These initiatives contribute to long-term career sustainability, improved mental health, and reduced absenteeism.

Fathers and Carers in the Spotlight

The benchmark identifies fathers and carers as emerging priorities. Many organisations are planning further enhancements to support these groups, budget permitting. This signals a more holistic approach to family support, one that recognises the diverse needs of today’s workforce.

A Practical Resource for Employers

Bright Horizons’ benchmark is more than a report. It provides step-by-step guidance and an interactive league table to help employers assess their current policies and identify areas for improvement. With approximately 400 client partners in the UK and more than 1,450 globally, Bright Horizons is a trusted advisor in the work and family space.

Their solutions combine practical, wellbeing and developmental support, helping employers meet talent objectives while addressing the real-life needs of their people.

Find out more