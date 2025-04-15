HR Grapevine

The return to office (RTO) is gaining momentum, with many employers keen to foster collaboration and innovation through in-person work. Alongside this, there are groups of employees with particular needs.

Latest Research from the Modern Families Index 2025 (MFI) reveals over two-thirds (68%) of working parents and carers are concerned about expectations of increased office presence.

The return-to-office (RTO) transition is more than just a logistical challenge - it’s a cultural shift that requires businesses to rethink how they support not just their employees, but their employees’ families as well.

Here’s how the best leaders take a strategic, organisation-wide approach to ensure a smooth transition.

1. Offer flexible care options

One of the most pressing challenges for working parents and carers is the balance between professional responsibilities and family care. As businesses ask employees to return to the office, family obligations often become more complicated. This can result in missed work or last-minute leave due to childcare or eldercare breakdowns, which can impact both performance and mental health.

The MFI shows 64% of working families were impacted last year by childcare breakdowns, with 14% taking sick leave and 29% taking short-notice annual leave. It’s worth noting that a staggering 35% of working parents say they are actively seeking new jobs due to these challenges.

What can be done:

Back-Up Care: Emergency childcare, eldercare, or even pet care can reduce stress and enable attendance, and negate relying on sick leave or annual leave to manage family commitments.

Holiday & Summer Programs: Holiday camps for employees’ children ensure that they have cover outside of term time, minimising disruptions at work.

2. Address the Financial Strain of Childcare

Additional commutes to nurseries, limited availability, and the rising cost of living add extra pressure, making it harder to focus at work. These logistical challenges can lead to increased stress, lateness, and reduced productivity.

Over 73% consider their employer’s support for family life before accepting/applying for a promotion or a new job.

What can be done:

Onsite/Near-Site Childcare: Providing workplace nurseries or subsidising the cost of local childcare through a workplace nursery partnership can make a significant difference, saving tax and national insurance for employees and national insurance for employers. Such benefits show an organisation’s commitment to family well-being, which benefits retention.

3. Extend Mental Health Support

Most employers consider the emotional wellbeing and mental health of their employees during such transitions, offering resources to tackle stress and burnout. While this is helpful, stressors from their personal lives can directly impact work.

The MFI shows 51% of parents are also concerned about their children’s mental health.

What can be done:

Mental Health Resources for Families: Provide employees with access to 1:1 expert advice, helpful tips, and wellness webinars can equip them with the tools they need to manage most effectively. Ensure that these resources cover more than their professional life and acknowledge their home life too.

Educational & Tutoring Support: Employers are increasingly providing access to tutoring services, as well as support with exam preparation for employees’ children.

4. Make Commuting Easier for Families

The cost and time associated with commuting can be a major deterrent for employees with family commitments, especially as many families relocated farther away from offices during hybrid or remote working.

What can be done:

Flexible Start & End Times: Allow employees to commute outside of peak hours to avoid long travel times and better accommodate school runs.

Subsidised Travel Costs: Travel stipends or discounted public transport passes can make a decisive difference.

Carpool & Rideshare Programmes: Facilitate employee carpooling initiatives or provide access to corporate rideshare services to reduce transportation costs, as well as lowering carbon emissions.

5. Strengthen Workplace Culture with Family Inclusion

Employees are more likely to feel engaged and connected to their workplace if their families feel included in the company’s culture.

What can be done:

Parents, Carers or Family Networks: Establish and support parent and caregiver resource groups where employees can share experiences and support each other.

Coaching & Mentoring: Employers can set up group coaching sessions specifically for employees to support their reintegration into the workplace. Mentoring can also be facilitated by matching pairs and giving guidance on how to structure a mentoring conversation.

Family-Focused Financial Planning: Workshops and 1:1 expert advice can help with budgeting, and managing family-related expenses.

Family Days & Events: Host family-friendly days or seasonal celebrations where employees can bring their children to see where they work.

Family-First Hours: Create a culture where teams avoid scheduling important meetings during peak family times (e.g., early mornings or late afternoons).

6. Communicate RTO Policies with Empathy & Transparency

How businesses communicate RTO plans can make a significant difference. Gradual, phased approaches paired with clear, empathetic messaging ensures employees feel valued and heard.

What can be done:

Two-Way Communication Channels: Set up regular departmental check-ins, Q&A sessions, or anonymous feedback mechanisms to address employee concerns.

Phased Return Model: Start with a few in-office days per week and gradually increase based on feedback.

Trialling flexible working arrangements: There may be cases to make exceptions to the RTO policy. If an employee has a specific request, be open to a trial for the individual and the organisation.

Manager Training: Equip managers with the skills to have open, supportive conversations.

Regular Policy and Benefits Reviews: Be open to adjusting RTO policies based on evolving needs.

Creating a Future-Proof Workplace

A successful return-to-office plan isn’t just about getting employees back to their desks - it’s about creating an environment where employees thrive, while also being the parents or carers they want to be. The most effective RTO strategies focus on the whole person - not just the worker. When employees feel supported they bring their best selves to work, leading to a healthier, happier, and more productive workforce.

We are proud that the many employers who partner with Bright Horizons, provide holistic support that meets the diverse needs of modern employees - powering a high-performing, engaged, and sustainable team.

For more information on how Bright Horizons can help your business and employees, visit solutions.brighthorizons.co.uk or call 0345 241 5309.

Find out more