Problem statement:
We're not leveraging feedback as much as we should and this is negatively impacting performance.
Hypothesis:
We'd like to invest in a learning platform to aid improvements.
Vision:
We want to learn our way into creating a stronger culture of feedback.
In attendance were 17 senior HR professionals across three Breakout rooms. They represented a broad cross-section of industries, including: Aviation & Aerospace, Food and Beverages, HR Consultancy, Internet and Utilities.
Our expert facilitators
Perry Timms – Founder, PTHR
Simon Conington – CEO, BPS
Rachael Allen – People & Culture Director, BPS
Andy Gunby – Account Director, BPS
What we covered
An overview of Agile.
The values and principles of the Agile manifesto.
Agile teams (squad) model.
Agile development cycle for change projects.
Agile timeline for projects.
The main players in Agile projects.
The session was broken down into collaborative breakouts:
We needed to establish the elements, considerations and impact of our initial product.
We grouped together our user types and their reasons for engaging with the product (as well as potential stumbling blocks).
In order to create the product we would first need to note down a list of tasks for completion.
Now we'd established what needed to be done, it was time to order and prioritise into an Agile roadmap.
Our three squads each worked together to ideate and iterate their solutions.
In the initial phases, focus was very much on why creating a culture of feedback is so important. And what would be needed – from senior management buy-in to clear communication channels – to make our product a reality.
With ideas and considerations in place, it was then on to defining our user stories. Who would this benefit and how?
From there, our squads started to create their parcels of work and compile these into a product backlog with clear sprint timelines.
Think about small(ish), impactful problems you wish to solve. Follow the Agile principles, and most importantly, just give it a go!
Learn your way and in and maintain a safe space around you.
If you're not able to work with a qualified Scrum Master then don't sweat it. Look for those people who are good process stewards to be your product owner or guide. Anyone who gets process efficiency would be a good fit and they don't necessarily have to be line manager trained.
Agile creates greater efficiencies and saves time, therefore negating or minimising the effects of a 'culture of busy'. You may find some managerial resistance as certain individuals who are used to owning projects may begin to feel left out.
Agile works best within a culture of trust. Implementing Agile represents a step-change in thinking as part of a wider change programme.
We’d like to extend a huge thanks to our participants for their full involvement. Check out the full Results and keep an eye out for future events.
