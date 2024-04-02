Biggest candidate sourcing challenges revealed

In the latest UK Candidate Attraction Survey, shortly to be released as a free downloadable report, we asked respondents to share their biggest candidate sourcing priorities from a list of multiple choice options. In this insight, we share the rundown of challenges and sourcing priorities - can you relate to what the results show?

The largest survey of its kind

The 8th UK Candidate Attraction Report is supported by data from one of the largest surveys of its kind. Eploy and HR Grapevine surveyed just under 700 recruiters (90% in-house, 10% agency) to determine the candidate sourcing channels and recruitment marketing techniques that deliver the best results. In-house and agency recruiters rate each of their main sourcing channels in terms of the quantity and quality of candidates they typically generate. The complete report charts responses within a ‘Sourcing Channel Quadrant’, enabling recruiters to identify the effectiveness of each channel in each sector/industry and by company size.

The survey also asked respondents to share their biggest sourcing channels, expected hiring levels and how budgets are likely to change in the year ahead.

Biggest candidate sourcing challenges for in-house recruitment teams

Scarcity of qualified candidates (skills and/or experience) 61% .

Building a diverse and inclusive workforce 34% .

Advertised salaries are lower than market average 31% .

Lack of recruitment marketing budget 26% .

Limitations to hybrid/flexible working 25% .

Not allowed to advertise salaries 23% .

Location 22% .

Competitors perceived to be more desirable employer 22% .

Poor perception of industry/sector 21% .

Not having an attractive EVP 20% .

Too many applicants 9%.

The report also analyses candidate sourcing channels by sector which show differences by sectors. For example, candidate scarcity is rated as the number one sourcing challenge for most industries. However, this is not the case for the FMCG/Food/Drinks industry where building a diverse and inclusive workforce is the #1 challenge.

So, now we know the biggest candidate sourcing challenges – how do these compare to the biggest candidate sourcing priorities?

Biggest candidate sourcing priorities

Candidate Experience 67%.

EVP & Employer Brand 49%.

DE&I 46%.

Talent Pooling & Pipelining 44%.

Data & Metrics 43%.

Reducing Agency Spend 41%.

Improving Quality of Hire 38%.

Improving Hiring Manager Engagement 37%.

There are some recurring themes within the biggest candidate sourcing challenges that crop up each year. Scarcity of qualified candidates for example remains as the number one challenge. It is refreshing to see that the biggest sourcing priorities seek to address some of the challenges through talent pooling and pipelining, improving the candidate experience and developing the EVP & employer brand development.

Sourcing channels surveyed include company website/career site, talent pools, professional social networks, generalist job boards, specialist job boards, events, social media, employee referrals, CV databases, job aggregators, programmatic advertising and PSLs.

