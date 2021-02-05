A new kind of HR
16th & 23rd March 2021
Rethink your workplace: The Elevator Pitch

Rethink your workplace: The Elevator Pitch
In this current, unpredictable climate, the entire world has had to adapt - and the workplace is no different.

In the below video series, we have explored three ways of looking at your current and future workforce, and how to utilise employees in order to not only keep your business going, but also thriving in the ‘new normal’.

  • Utilise New Employee Insights:

  • RETHINK who your colleague is:

  • RETHINK your future workforce:

For further information on rethinking your workplace, click here to see how Avanade can help your organisation.

Rethink your workplace experience

