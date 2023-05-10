You might also like

I’ve done the course and got the certificate…. What next?!

You know the feeling when you put the last full stop on your final assignment and take a sigh of relief – you have made it – nearly 12 months of late nights, weekends, and deadlines and your CIPD course is now complete – your time is now your own again... but wait! You now have to get a job in HR or a similar related industry (and show off that swanky certificate that is sitting on your fireplace in the front room) but you have no idea where to start!?

Here are the top five tips and hints to get your foot in the door to your new career in HR and L&D

1. Linked in it

Yep you need a profile – those managers who want to find out more about you (but can’t see your tweets and Facebook posts) so make it current, and relevant and give as much info as you can on your page, ensure your work history aligns with your CV and ensure your profile blurb aligns with the roles that you are applying for (and a professional photo – save the Ibiza snaps for instance..)

2. CV style

As an ex-recruiter with over 20 years of experience I urge you to please make sure your statement matches the role you are applying for – if you want an HR role then ensure that is at the top of your CV for maximum visibility and to capture the interest of the hiring manager – not a zoo keeper or even a children’s TV presenter (yep I have seen them all!)

Fun Fact! Did you know that the average recruiter spends 6 seconds reviewing a CV before deciding if the candidate is suitable – make those seconds count!