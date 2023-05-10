You might also like

I’ve done the course and got the certificate…. What next?!
You know the feeling when you put the last full stop on your final assignment and take a sigh of relief – you have made it – nearly 12 months of late nights, weekends, and deadlines and your CIPD course is now complete – your time is now your own again... but wait! You now have to get a job in HR or a similar related industry (and show off that swanky certificate that is sitting on your fireplace in the front room) but you have no idea where to start!?
Here are the top five tips and hints to get your foot in the door to your new career in HR and L&D
Yep you need a profile – those managers who want to find out more about you (but can’t see your tweets and Facebook posts) so make it current, and relevant and give as much info as you can on your page, ensure your work history aligns with your CV and ensure your profile blurb aligns with the roles that you are applying for (and a professional photo – save the Ibiza snaps for instance..)
As an ex-recruiter with over 20 years of experience I urge you to please make sure your statement matches the role you are applying for – if you want an HR role then ensure that is at the top of your CV for maximum visibility and to capture the interest of the hiring manager – not a zoo keeper or even a children’s TV presenter (yep I have seen them all!)
Fun Fact! Did you know that the average recruiter spends 6 seconds reviewing a CV before deciding if the candidate is suitable – make those seconds count!
Due to contrary belief the mountain did not come to Moses – you need to get your CV out there – make sure you “tailor” your CV to the role you are applying for – look at the key skills the job advert wants and consider how they can be demonstrated in your CV (giving examples) ensure your phone number is up to date and the dates and spelling are all checked (use MS editor button) – finally put your relevant experience on your CV – I wish I had a £1 every time someone told me they had previous sporting achievements/Olympic medal winner/ former prime minister (ok not that) and didn’t include it on their CV as it was not relevant! Everything is relevant.
Again, my recruitment days were littered with no’s (from candidates not turning up for shifts to unsuccessful sales calls) – if at first, you don’t get the job – don’t give up – any interview experience is good interview experience. Use agencies to help you in the door and ask the recruiter managing the role to give you tips and hints – this will help you. Keep a list of the roles you are applying for – so when you get that all-important call you are ready and prepared.
Fun Fact – the average job seeker applies for 43 jobs before securing a role!
Work on that CPD! Continuous learning is so important – sign up for the free courses on the CIPD website, network with HR professionals and listen to those podcasts (all included in your CIPD membership) comment on linked-in posts and generally engage with all the HR world can offer – that new job is just around the corner!
Good luck and you can do it!
CIPD Level 3 HR and L&D qualification: The CIPD Level 3 Certificate in people practice is ideal for anyone looking to start a career in either HR or Learning and Development.
CIPD Level 5 HR qualification: The CIPD Level 5 Associate Diploma in People Management will help you build on your existing HR knowledge.
CIPD Level 5 L&D qualification: The CIPD Level 5 Diploma in Organisational Learning and Development is the most comprehensive course available for L&D professionals, ideal for you if you want to formalise your existing experience, skills and knowledge.
CIPD Level 7 HR qualification: The CIPD Level 7 Advanced Diploma is aimed at expanding learners’ autonomy so they can strategically direct organisations and their people.
