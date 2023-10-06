You might also like

We’re at a crossroads: Artificial Intelligence (AI) promises to revolutionise not only the way we work, but also how we build and shape our organisations. According to the recent McKinsey State of Organisations Report 2023, more than half of the respondents have already adopted AI in their business units.

Nearly two-thirds expect increased AI investments in the coming years. Yet from my own research conducted this year with 200 UK based HR and Talent leaders, just 1 in 5 had implemented AI in their recruitment processes. The contrasting findings regarding the adoption of AI within business units suggests that we in HR and Recruitment are already lagging behind; this is a huge concern, but it's a concern that we can alleviate by focussing our efforts now in a handful of key areas. While AI has the potential to enhance operational efficiency, its true value lies in its capacity to transform organisations from within.

The power within

Traditionally, organisational decisions have heavily relied on management judgement. And we’ve seen how that can play out to the detriment of the wider workforce when that much power is placed in the hands of one or two people that don’t have all the data necessary - readily at their disposal - to make the right call.

Organisations that embrace AI are reimagining talent management, processes, and structures. This transformative technology empowers HR and Talent leaders to think differently: whether that is how they manage talent, streamline workflows, or drive structural changes within their organisations, let’s take a look at what that could really mean in practice.

1. Revolutionising Talent Acquisition with AI

Skill-based hiring is gaining traction as AI-powered software matches job candidates' behavioural attributes with open positions. Hard skills are becoming more obsolete; shifting away from CV and experience based hiring moves the focus away from traditional credentials to a more comprehensive assessment of capabilities. AI also plays a vital role in tailoring job offerings and advertisements to reach the right candidates whilst reducing human biases during candidate selection. AI extends its influence to learning management systems and employee experience platforms, enriching the talent development and engagement landscape.

2. Driving Productivity

Beyond Talent Acquisition, AI is reshaping how organisations work. The Mckinsey report cites a forward-thinking digital health company utilising an AI-enabled integrated system to foster a collaborative, data-driven, and enjoyable work environment.

Within my own organisation, AssessFirst, the predictive learnings made possible with AI during recruitment processes accompany that person as part of their employee experience. The analysis assists leaders in evaluating team dynamics and identifying areas for improvement to ensure that people are supported in the right way: helping to increase productivity and results.

3. Data-Driven Structural Changes

AI isn't merely about making incremental improvements; it's about redefining entire organisational structures. Without solid data, this is a terrifying thought for most HR leaders. But through a thorough and highly automated analysis of HR, process and outcome data, companies can identify opportunities for optimisation, reallocate tasks to the right people for the job and create more efficient hierarchies. The vehicle for better collaboration between HR and Operations leaders lies at the heart of this AI capability.