Protecting the employee experience through communication, clarity and support.

The Coronavirus has officially been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. Today’s working generation has never experienced a situation like this, which means that there is no rule book, few lessons we can take from past experience, and no tried and tested plan of action. At Applaud, we have put together this guide for HR Directors to offer guidance through this trying time:

Download: A Guide to COVID-19 for HR Directors

You can take steps to protect the employee experience by keeping the health and wellbeing of your employees at the heart of every decision that you make.

First and foremost, everyone is hungry for information, clarity and reassurance. By striking a balance between over communicating, and helping employees feel informed, you will immediately start to provide that reassurance. Treat every communication with sensitivity and awareness and foster a culture of openness.

You will be asking your whole workforce to adapt to fast-moving change, and adopt a truly agile mindset. Though there will be growing pains, you can set clear examples through strong leadership. Your role as HR during this time is to be a support to the business, to set clear expectations for your workforce and to prepare as far as possible for the changes to come.

In this guide, you will find common-sense advice, taken from reliable sources that should help you navigate this rapidly changing landscape, including:

Handling workplace changes and closures

Managing a newly remote workforce

Internal communication priorities

Looking after the mental health and wellbeing of your employees

Download: A Guide to COVID-19 for HR Directors

“People look for meaning in their work. People want to know what’s happening in their environment. People want to have some ability to shape that environment.”

Laszlo Bock, Former SVP People Operations, Google

You can put tools and services in place that will make this transition smooth, and at times even positive as we all adapt to a new way of working.

At Applaud we have decades of experience working in the HR tech industry and we’re happy to offer free 15 minute troubleshooting conversations to any HR professional who is struggling with their HR tech infrastructure during this time.

Contact Us Here