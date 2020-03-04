More Insights on This Topic

Face to Face Interviews:
Translate your existing interview to be delivered virtually. Amberjack’s Assessment specialists can redesign your interview to make it accessible as a live, virtual interview.
Alternatively, we can redesign your existing questions to work effectively as a video-based assessment. Candidates can complete their interview from the comfort of their own home, while assessors can score at a time and place convenient to them. There’s no need to be in the same place at the same time.
Where there is a need for face to face assessment, but a shortage of assessors due to self-isolation or travel restrictions we can also provide short-term resource.
Assessment Centres:
Amberjack’s Assessment specialists can work with your current assessment exercises to make these accessible in a virtual environment.
Amberjack’s digital assessment platform, Impact, can take your traditional paper-based assessment centres and turn them into virtual at home events.
If you’d like to find out more about how we can help make your recruitment process virtual while maintaining an exceptional candidate experience, contact us on 01635 584130 or find out more.
