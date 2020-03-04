More Insights on This Topic

The first outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) was in Wuhan on 31st December 2019.

There are now 110,293 people worldwide who’ve tested positive for Coronavirus and 273 in the UK. The virus spreads by person to person contact, in the atmosphere, by touch, or by affected surfaces. Symptoms of the virus appear anytime from 2-14 days after exposure and can include a fever, cough or shortness of breath. Advice if you think you have Coronavirus is to stay at home except to get medical care.

Whilst the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak on businesses at an operational level is as yet unclear, Amberjack is committed to ensuring that all internal and external stakeholders are protected and that any risk of infection is minimised, by following the advice of the UK government and medical experts.



On a practical level, protecting employees and other stakeholders could require the cancellation of major events and any activities requiring face-to-face contact; either in large volumes or from a wide geographical area. For our clients - and perhaps for you - this includes face-to-face interviews and recruitment assessment centres.

Face to Face Interviews:

Translate your existing interview to be delivered virtually. Amberjack’s Assessment specialists can redesign your interview to make it accessible as a live, virtual interview.

Alternatively, we can redesign your existing questions to work effectively as a video-based assessment. Candidates can complete their interview from the comfort of their own home, while assessors can score at a time and place convenient to them. There’s no need to be in the same place at the same time.

Where there is a need for face to face assessment, but a shortage of assessors due to self-isolation or travel restrictions we can also provide short-term resource.

Assessment Centres:

Amberjack’s Assessment specialists can work with your current assessment exercises to make these accessible in a virtual environment.

Amberjack’s digital assessment platform, Impact, can take your traditional paper-based assessment centres and turn them into virtual at home events.

