You might also like

65% of business leaders admit to signing contracts without fully understanding the details...

Think about the last contract you signed at work or in your personal life.

Did you read each page, cover to cover? Were you able to digest and understand each clause of legalese or jargon? Was the process manageable… or was it migraine-inducing?

The uncomfortable truth is that most of your employees are signing contracts each day, week, month, and year without really knowing what’s in them. An Adobe Acrobat survey published in February 2025 found that the majority of UK knowledge workers (64%) and business leaders (65%) admit to signing contracts without fully understanding the details.

If you work in HR, risk, or compliance, it’s one of those workplace issues that keeps you up at night, while many others are happy to sweep it under the carpet. Why? Because contracts are invariably complex, tricky to process, and slow down day-to-day business—the survey found that 61% of technology leaders experienced business delays due to difficulty interpreting contracts.

With increasing pressures for speed, efficiency, and productivity at work, a shockingly high proportion of employees at all levels (including within HR) are happy to accept the dangers of signing contracts without understanding their contents, as indicated by the research shared above. These include personal risks of disciplinary action and job termination, alongside threats to your company.

So, as an HR or business leader, what can you do about this monumental, largely unaddressed area of risk?

How Adobe AI tool relieves HR headaches – including ‘hoodwinking’

Adobe Acrobat’s research shows how badly employees and businesses need support to effectively process, analyse, and understand complex documentation at speed—a task ready-made for artificial intelligence.

Accordingly, Adobe has launched contract intelligence in Acrobat AI Assistant, a generative AI-enabled tool available in Adobe Acrobat and Reader, that helps users navigate and understand complex terms and contracts, from vendor agreements and employment documents to loyalty programs and beyond.

New capabilities give employees the assistance they need before signing on the dotted line, generating a contract overview, surfacing key terms and possible questions, and even checking for consistency and discrepancies across other contracts and documents.

AI Assistant automatically recognizes when a document is a contract - including scanned docs and tailors the experience for the user, offering summaries and responses include clickable citations, making it fast and easy for your employees to navigate the source and verify responses.

In short, while it’s not a replacement for legal advice, it’s perfect for navigating those agreements with confidence, and allows employees to understand what is included in the contracts they are signing.

There are wider business applications to consider, but the development has an obvious use case within HR and employment processes. Earlier in 2025, a Cornell University study looking at employment relations found that even when workers sign a contract to indicate their consent, they may not feel they are fully informed about what they have agreed to - leading to an erosion of trust.

“You want to attend to employees' subjective feeling of how much they understand, because that will determine, down the line, whether they feel like they were hoodwinked," explained Vanessa Bohns, author and professor at Cornell’s Industrial Labor Relations School. “You can't just focus on getting someone to legally consent to something to protect yourself from liability. You have to make sure that they understand it.”

Introducing contract intelligence in Acrobat AI Assistant can help you build confidence in your employees’ ability to understand the documents they sign, from employee contracts and handbooks to policy acknowledgments. Even when reviewing a job offer, AI can break down complex terms, such as salary, benefits, and non-compete clauses, helping provide candidates with more confidence in their business.

In turn, HR teams not only increase trust but also drive greater buy-in into company culture, benefits policies, and beyond.