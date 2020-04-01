You might also like

It is crucial to recognise that there is no 'cure-all' recipe. We are all individuals, so therefore what works for you might not work for someone else. An extrovert may benefit from visiting friends, an active person may mentally benefit from exercise, a planner may benefit from planning a holiday in the future and an introvert may benefit from space from those that they live with. Knowing the personalities within your team and having that open communication with them is extremely important. This open communication provides opportunities to discuss candidly what is draining their mental energy and potential solutions. As a result, you can work together to put methods in place to help them have that mental recharge, improving their overall wellbeing. Explore the different potential personality types in our Myers-Briggs infographic here.
One thing to note, however, is that you may be limited in the ways in which you can help them mentally recharge. Sometimes the individual needs to recognise what has to change and put that action in themselves. You can guide them, but ultimately they may need to have the drive to change. As long as you keep open communication available with potential ideas to improve wellbeing, along with the importance of self-care and mental recuperation, you will have a strong foundation to build from.
Download our 10 tips for Managers to Encourage Wellbeing Infographic here.
Be human
In short, we need to all recognise that COVID-19 has been difficult for many people, in a whole variety of ways. The key is to be understanding and open about your own challenges with mental fatigue, mental health and wellbeing. It helps others to understand that it is okay to talk about and that you understand what they are experiencing. We can always benefit from being more openly human about our challenges, whatever they may be.
This content is based on a recent webinar hosted by the CEO of Actus Software, Lucinda Carney. We constantly strive to build a better workplace for people, whether that be by providing quality software, webinars, free resources, or through our HR Uprising Podcast. Why not sign up to our latest webinar on 'Practical Wellbeing for line managers' below?
Register Here
You might also like