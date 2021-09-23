Get to know your people
Whilst it is harder to influence the emotional and mindful elements of the resilience quadrant, host of the HR Uprising Podcast, Lucinda Carney, expresses the importance of getting to know our people, particularly in a remote or hybrid setting where the usual office ‘chit chat’ is far less common. Having an insight into these areas is important for our own awareness but also for our people to see that we care and can sympathise/show support to them when needed.
Communicate regularly to avoid feelings of isolation
In a combined office and home-based environment it can be a challenge to connect with our staff in the same way. Ensuring that managers are holding regularly one-to-one’s (remote or face-to-face), ideally once a month is a good idea for capturing feedback and drawing insight into how our staff are managing. Using a performance management system to capture these insights is helpful so that you can track progress and flag any concerns or issues raised in a more structured way.
For guidance, take a look at our manager’s guide: one-to-one’s and check-in’s: 7 simples steps to success.
Provide opportunities to collect feedback
In a remote or hybrid work setting, it is far harder to pick up on the subtle cues that someone is not themselves. Staff may also feel discouraged to reveal how they are feeling to their managers or another member of their team in fear of how it could be received. Consider a more formal approach to collating feedback from staff on their overall wellbeing, whether as a Pulse Survey, ideal for capturing quick feedback, or a more detailed approach, that might capture ideas from employees as to how the organisation can support employees better.
Prioritise learning and development
Consider enrolling staff on relevant e-learning or training programmes that give them a sense of purpose and allow them to progress within their careers. The feedback received from running our own training programmes is that people enjoyed the collaborative nature of our online courses, with the added benefit of them being far more flexible than the old style training days that people went on.
Bounce back better
As we all continue to navigate this unknown landscape, it is important to focus on the wellbeing of ourselves but also our staff. As the CIPD states: ‘good health and wellbeing can be a core enabler of employee engagement and organisational performance’. Therefore, wellbeing and resilience should be high up on the strategic agenda for any organisation looking to bounce back better.
