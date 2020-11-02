How to create a positive mental health culture within a hybrid workplace

It's no secret that mental health concerns have been around for a long time.

Before Covid, the Mental Health Foundation reported that one in every 6 adults has or has had a common mental disorder. In addition, pre-covid, mixed anxiety and depression was estimated to cause one-fifth of workdays lost in Britain. Certainly, mental health is something that affects many, if not all of us at some point in our lives. That being said, mental health is still somewhat of a stigmatised topic within the UK.

The Mental Health Foundation found that 38% of those interviewed believed revealing a mental health problem at work would harm their career. So, how can we break the stigma? And what can we do to support our employees? What new coping mechanisms can we suggest?

Breaking the stigma

Considering pre-covid statistics, and the impact of Coronavirus, we dread to think about what current statistics will show. Since mental health disorders are so common, it really shouldn't be so stigmatised to talk about it and yet it is. Of course, talking about mental health is improving, but this really depends on the company culture. How can we continue to improve this, both as a manager and as an employee?

As is often is the case, buy-in from key stakeholders or key influencers such as the CEO will undoubtedly help. So, ask them to take part in promoting wellbeing by being open about their own mental health and what they do to relieve stress. You can extend this to other leaders in the organisation, such as team leaders or departmental managers. Certainly, the more people who model good behaviours, the better.

Outside of this, it would be good to set up a safe escalation route outside of the line manager. Perhaps by setting up dedicated Mental Health First Aiders. These are specially trained individuals who can identify, understand, and help common mental health issues. Thereby, providing opportunities for employees to safely discuss their wellbeing.

Supporting those suffering from mental health

Whilst creating a positive culture is important, it's even more important to have proactive plans in place to identify and support those suffering from poor mental health. In our previous blog, the Employee Energy Drain, we discuss how to identify warning signs as any deviation from your employee's norm. These warning signs can range from lack of or over-enthusiasm, to working long or unusual hours. Perhaps even complaints about experiencing migraines. Truthfully these signs display differently depending on the person. Above all, the key here is to know your people. Some listening mechanisms can help with this via pulse surveys, but predominately, talking to your employees is crucial.

Certainly, you can recommend good behaviours and coping mechanisms, perhaps by using our 11 tips to enhance your wellbeing, but sometimes the most important thing you can do is to have empathy. It's unrealistic to believe you can solve all your employee's problems, even if you wanted to. For example, if your employee is experiencing stress due to concern over a family member's health, there is nothing you can do to help besides listen. Whilst this may not seem like much, listening and empathising can be as much of a lifesaver than anything else. Therefore, our rule of thumb is to help where you can, empathise where you can't.

