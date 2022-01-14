How to build the case for investment in the hybrid employee experience

As more employers look to embrace a hybrid workplace strategy, it is something that will typically be owned by several teams including HR and IT among others. When it comes to areas such as employee experience, people teams are typically responsible for securing budgets for this.

This is why in this special edition of the podcast – and as part of a series we are bringing you in partnership with Actual Experience – Sophie Parrott, Editor of myGrapevine, sits down with Dave Page, Chief Executive Officer at Actual Experience and David Millner, Consulting Partner at HRCurator, to talk about building the case for investment in the hybrid employee experience.