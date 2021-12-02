HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Talent Acquisition
& Development
7th December 2021
FREE to Register

NEW PODCAST | How HR & IT can collaborate to build a better employee experience

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How HR & IT can collaborate to build a better employee experience
Promoted by How HR & IT can collaborate to build a better employee experience

With many employers now embracing a hybrid model of work that enables staff to flex between working from the office and from home, there is an increased reliance and emphasis on digital tools and virtual interactions, to not only keep operations running but to keep colleagues connected with one another.

Which is why in this special edition of the podcast – and as part of a series we are bringing you in partnership with Actual Experience – Sophie Parrott, Editor of myGrapevine, sits down with Dave Page, Chief Executive Officer at Actual Experience and Emma Leonis, Executive Director of HR Transformation at Lace Partners, to discover how to build a better employee experience.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

PUMA's Head of People explains HR's role in driving better experiences and business results
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

‘The experience economy’ | PUMA's Head of People explains HR's role in driving better experiences and business results

Feature
5 mins read
4 reason why happy employees mean a happy business
Quinyx
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Work environments | 4 reason why happy employees mean a happy business

Insight
4 mins read
How to enable work-life integration for the modern employee
UKG
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | How to enable work-life integration for the modern employee

Magazine
4 mins read
Facebook outage DECIMATES world of work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Like a snow day' | Facebook outage DECIMATES world of work

News
5 mins read
The Great Resignation: How to attract and retain deskless workers
Quinyx
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The Great Resignation: How to attract and retain deskless workers

Webinar
Register Now
Good things happen when you bring payroll and HR together
ADP
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Good things happen when you bring payroll and HR together

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence