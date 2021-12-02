How HR & IT can collaborate to build a better employee experience

With many employers now embracing a hybrid model of work that enables staff to flex between working from the office and from home, there is an increased reliance and emphasis on digital tools and virtual interactions, to not only keep operations running but to keep colleagues connected with one another.

Which is why in this special edition of the podcast – and as part of a series we are bringing you in partnership with Actual Experience – Sophie Parrott, Editor of myGrapevine, sits down with Dave Page, Chief Executive Officer at Actual Experience and Emma Leonis, Executive Director of HR Transformation at Lace Partners, to discover how to build a better employee experience.