More from Eploy

There are a variety of sourcing channels available to recruiters, but getting the balance between candidate quality and quantity requires a multi-channel approach. In this insight, we highlight a few industry sectors and delve into the sourcing channels and the results they achieve.

In-house Recruiters have ‘go to’ sourcing channels that have high usage. Namely, websites and professional social networks come out on top across all sectors. In this insight, we highlight a few industry sectors and delve into the sourcing channels and the results they achieve.

The In-House Sourcing Quadrant

As the image shows, Employee Referrals remains the source most likely to deliver the best quality candidates, but as in previous years, it needs to produce more numbers. The full UK Candidate Attraction Report 2023 looks at potential ways to improve your Employee Referrals programme on page 39, so it is worth checking out for hints and tips. Other sourcing channels remain in broadly similar positions to last year. However, we note Events, though being used by more companies than last year, saw a drop in candidate quantity and quality.

Sector Differences

Energy & Utilities (See page 48 of the free downloadable report)

Energy and Utilities recruitment teams are seeing good results from their sourcing channels. Talent pooling through their ATS or CRM often provides the best balance between candidate quality and quantity. However, only 45% of those surveyed are using talent pooling technology. It would appear that there are Energy & Utility organisations whose in-house recruitment teams could benefit by implementing an ATS, possibly reducing the reliance on Agencies to help fill their jobs (64%). However, costs associated with using Agencies can significantly impact a company’s cost of hire and may not always be the most effective use of spend.

Government & Public Services (See page 51 of the free downloadable report)

The public sector can also rely on their website/careers site to deliver good numbers of quality

candidates. The use of ATS/CRM & talent pooling in the public sector is the clear leader in the top right quadrant. Channel use is low, with just 36% of organisations utilising it to source candidates. Therein lies an opportunity.

Talent pooling in the public sector could be a helpful channel to those not yet taking advantage of hiring based on merit, fairness, and openness to source suitably qualified candidates – especially as the sector cites scarcity of candidates as the number one sourcing challenge. Find out more about Public Sector ATS (Applicant Tracking System) and Recruitment Software and how it can help meet the challenge of recruiting in central and local government, health, and emergency services.

Hospitality, Leisure, and Tourism (See page 53 of the free downloadable report)

The Hospitality, Leisure, and Tourism sector is seeing decent results from various sourcing channels. Talent pooling remains a good source of both quantity and quality of candidates, with an increase in usage to 48% (40% in 2021). However, that is still less than half of organisations surveyed that are yet to tap into their existing candidate database to address the increase in hiring levels expected by 50% of respondents.

Employee referrals deliver top-quality candidates but less so on quantity. There is an increase in the use of professional social networks, now used by 92% (2021, 60%), though not necessarily for all roles. The channel suits Skilled/Technical/Professional and Senior/Executive roles.

Lack of brand awareness is now the top challenge, cited by almost 60% of hospitality recruitment teams.

You can access the summary of the hospitality sector report here. In addition, there is a section in the report about the measurement of channels. Those in-house teams who regularly measure channel effectiveness report at least improved candidate quality and often increased numbers.

