How employers can support those with menopause at work

What is Menopause?

The menopause includes the changes to the menstrual cycle, usually occurring between the ages of 45-55 as oestrogen levels decrease. It comes in 3 stages, beginning with peri-menopause, then menopause, then finally post-menopause. It’s not just the stopping of the monthly cycle, it’s a time of change for women across your workforce.

According to the NHS1, the symptoms of menopause can include:

Hot flushes

Mood changes such as sadness and depression

Anxiety

Difficulty sleeping

Night sweats

Problems with memory and concentration

How does menopause affect work?

In a recent survey by Newsom Health Research and Education2, 99% of women felt their peri-menopausal or menopausal symptoms led to a negative impact on their careers.

Every woman experiences menopause differently, with some experiencing heightened emotional reactions and changes in behaviour where they previously would be measured. Or struggling through tasks they’ve done many times before due to memory and concentration levels reducing. Both of these are likely to affect productivity and collaboration across your workplace.

Furthermore, due to the physical and emotional symptoms, women experiencing menopause might struggle with their confidence which could put them at risk of wanting to reduce their hours or even resigning, as they may feel they can’t cope in their role.

A Beneden health survey3 states that a third of women have said they left the workforce due to menopause.

Supporting your employees with Menopause

When reviewing your mental health and wellbeing provisions here are some additional ways to support those struggling with menopause and its negative impacts on work.

Awareness

Providing key education through email campaigns as well as signposting managers & employees and even your whole organisation to relevant charities like The Menopause Charity and the British Menopause Society.

Training

Providing training to your whole workforce on mental health should be a priority, as it gives everyone the tools and tips to thrive if they are experiencing some of the symptoms of the menopause. It also raises awareness of why women may react differently when experiencing it, which can lead to more support being offered throughout your teams. If anyone in your organisation has more questions, or simply need support, ensure your HR team are equipped to help facilitate supportive conversation between employees and managers.

Support Networks

Whether this is an informal group that supports each other or a formal group that meets regularly to support employees going through the menopause.

Creating or enabling dedicated support networks can be vital in helping those experiencing any symptoms. Whether its informal or formal organised groups, it can help prevent some of the more isolating symptoms and help boost morale.

Culture

A wider point is ensuring there is a culture of open communication and trust between employees, managers and the company as a whole. Do women in your organisation, feel comfortable to disclose information about their health and wellbeing. Do they trust their managers? Could women in your organisation have a conversation with their managers about their symptoms and the impact on their mental health?

The importance of speaking up

If anyone who is going through the menopause or lives/works with someone who is, knowing they can talk about it or know where they can get help and advice. And likewise, for those who are trying to understand why their mum/wife/partner may have been acting differently, and are feeling worried or stressed at work as well as home, they need support too.

So, it pays for businesses to be aware of the mental as well as physical impacts the menopause has and what they can do to support employees and managers. If you are looking for more resources on supporting your teams with their mental health then take a look at our resources here.

1: NHS Website

2: Reuters - Menopause Perceptions 2015

3: People Management - Quarter of women with serious menopause symptoms have left jobs - 2021