HR Grapevine

Chancellor Rachel Reeves used a rare pre-Budget speech this morning (November 4) to lay out the “principles and choices” shaping the Autumn Budget in 22 days’ time, pointing to a tougher fiscal backdrop and warning that the government must be “to deal with the world as we find it, not the world as I would wish it to be.”

Markets and Westminster read it as clear preparation for tax rises to plug a sizeable hole in the public finances.

Reeves framed the Budget around stability, investment and reform, arguing the economy has been constrained by weak productivity and higher borrowing costs, with public services under strain, especially the NHS.

While she stopped short of repeating Labour’s election pledge on not raising income tax, she leaned heavily on the language of “fairness” and “opportunity,” and said choices had to reflect the fiscal reality.