HR Grapevine

Almost half a million people across the UK are set for a pay boost, as the real Living Wage rates rises, with calls for more employers to sign up amid a tough time for many workers.

Staff at more than 16,000 employers who earn the real Living Wage will see their pay rise by 85p to £13.45 an hour across the UK, while those working in London will get a 95p jump to £14.80 an hour - a 6.9% increase.

Recent research by the Living Wage Foundation shows that as inflation grew over the past year, many of Britain’s 4.5m low-paid workers have struggled to make ends meet, with two in five (42%) having been forced to use foodbanks in the past year, rising to over half (56%) for low-paid workers with dependent children.

Real Living Wage vs ‘National Living Wage’

The real Living Wage is different to the government’s statutory minimum wage rate, which is called the ‘National Living Wage’ for those over the age of 21. The real Living Wage is a higher, voluntary rate that is independently calculated based solely on what is needed to cover living costs, including everyday household costs such as rent and energy bills, childcare and transport, as well as items like a warm winter coat for children, or savings for a financial emergency like a broken boiler. The Government’s rate is the legal minimum businesses are required to pay by law.