5 mins read
Share this article:

'Do the right thing' | Firms urged to become Real Living Wage employers as rates increase

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
British one pound coins stacked

Almost half a million people across the UK are set for a pay boost, as the real Living Wage rates rises, with calls for more employers to sign up amid a tough time for many workers.

Staff at more than 16,000 employers who earn the real Living Wage will see their pay rise by 85p to £13.45 an hour across the UK, while those working in London will get a 95p jump to £14.80 an hour - a 6.9% increase. 

Recent research by the Living Wage Foundation shows that as inflation grew over the past year, many of Britain’s 4.5m low-paid workers have struggled to make ends meet, with two in five (42%) having been forced to use foodbanks in the past year, rising to over half (56%) for low-paid workers with dependent children.

Real Living Wage vs ‘National Living Wage’  

The real Living Wage is different to the government’s statutory minimum wage rate, which is called the ‘National Living Wage’ for those over the age of 21. The real Living Wage is a higher, voluntary rate that is independently calculated based solely on what is needed to cover living costs, including everyday household costs such as rent and energy bills, childcare and transport, as well as items like a warm winter coat for children, or savings for a financial emergency like a broken boiler. The Government’s rate is the legal minimum businesses are required to pay by law.  

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

Back

Sign up for myGrapevine

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Employment lawyer raises concerns after autistic man loses voluntary Waitrose role following pay request
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

Unpaid work | Employment lawyer raises concerns after autistic man loses voluntary Waitrose role following...

Could resilience engineering help HR defeat 'payroll pirates' & other cyber threats?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 4 mins read

‘Crucial’ | Could resilience engineering help HR defeat 'payroll pirates' & other cyber threats?

Head of Operations, Grant Thornton - why we introduced an Employee Benefit Trust
Deel
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Podcast
  • 2 mins read

Podcast | Head of Operations, Grant Thornton - why we introduced an Employee Benefit Trust

Driving Equity & Sustainability: Making Employee Benefits Accessible for All
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Driving Equity & Sustainability: Making Employee Benefits Accessible for All

The State of MSK in the Workplace 2025
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

The State of MSK in the Workplace 2025

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni