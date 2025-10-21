2 mins read
Share this article:

Employment rights | Just 1 in 6 HR teams fully confident their practices would stand up in tribunal

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Empty courtroom with wooden benches

As the Government’s extensive Employment Rights Bill edges closer to taking effect, new research has revealed that many HR teams are uncertain whether their current practices would stand up to legal scrutiny.

According to the latest poll of over 300 employers by WorkNest, only 16% describe themselves as “very confident” that their organisation’s HR processes would stand up if challenged legally, while nearly one in five (18%) admit to being “not very confident” or “not confident at all.”  The majority (64%) say they feel only “fairly confident.”

Read more from us
Nearly 500 employers named for minimum wage breaches against 42,000 workers
£6m repaid | Nearly 500 employers named for minimum wage breaches against 42,000 workers

The findings suggest that many HR professionals feel uncertain about their organisation’s legal readiness at a time when businesses are preparing for vast reforms to dismissal procedures, trade union activity, and employee consultation.

Shaun Harper, Senior HR Consultant at WorkNest, said: “Our research paints a clear picture of uncertainty. We’re seeing more HR teams than ever reaching out for reassurance that their contracts, policies and ER practices are watertight. The pace of legal change is rapid, even for the most experienced HR professionals and it’s only going to continue. Employers who take steps now to review and strengthen their HR foundations will be in a far stronger position once the new rules come into force..”

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

Back

Sign up for myGrapevine

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Firefighter unfairly dismissed after incident with YouTuber, tribunal finds
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 5 mins read

'Many procedural failures' | Firefighter unfairly dismissed after incident with YouTuber, tribunal finds

HR experts divided as new agency chair appointed to tackle worker exploitation
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 6 mins read

Fair Work Agency | HR experts divided as new agency chair appointed to tackle worker exploitation

Analysing the landmark updates to the Employment Rights Bill
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 9 mins read

A new deal for workers | Analysing the landmark updates to the Employment Rights Bill

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni