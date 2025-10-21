HR Grapevine

As the Government’s extensive Employment Rights Bill edges closer to taking effect, new research has revealed that many HR teams are uncertain whether their current practices would stand up to legal scrutiny.

According to the latest poll of over 300 employers by WorkNest, only 16% describe themselves as “very confident” that their organisation’s HR processes would stand up if challenged legally, while nearly one in five (18%) admit to being “not very confident” or “not confident at all.” The majority (64%) say they feel only “fairly confident.”

The findings suggest that many HR professionals feel uncertain about their organisation’s legal readiness at a time when businesses are preparing for vast reforms to dismissal procedures, trade union activity, and employee consultation.

Shaun Harper, Senior HR Consultant at WorkNest, said: “Our research paints a clear picture of uncertainty. We’re seeing more HR teams than ever reaching out for reassurance that their contracts, policies and ER practices are watertight. The pace of legal change is rapid, even for the most experienced HR professionals and it’s only going to continue. Employers who take steps now to review and strengthen their HR foundations will be in a far stronger position once the new rules come into force..”