HR Grapevine

6 mins read
Green 'jobs boom' | Government vows to create 400,000 roles in clean energy sector

Wind turbines on clear sky

The government says its new Clean Energy Jobs Plan will create up to 400,000 additional roles by 2030, doubling total employment in the sector to around 860,000 and driving demand for plumbers, electricians and welders across the UK.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “The clean energy jobs boom can answer that call - and today we publish a landmark national plan to make it happen.” Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Pat McFadden added: “We’re giving workers the skills needed for switch to clean energy, which is good for them, good for industry - and will drive growth across the nation.”

Pay and demand set to outstrip wider economy

The plan points to stronger pay and broad geographic spread. Roles in wind, nuclear and electricity networks are currently advertising average salaries above £50,000, compared to the UK average of £37,000, while entry-level roles in most clean-energy occupations pay 23% more than the same jobs in other sectors.

Thirty-one priority occupations will be “particularly in demand”, led by skilled construction and building trades, science and engineering professionals, and skilled metal, electrical and electronic trades. Specific increases forecast by 2030 include an extra 7,000–8,499 electricians and electrical fitters, 8,500–10,000 plumbers and heating installers, and significant uplifts in welding and metalworking roles.

