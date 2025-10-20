HR Grapevine

The Government has named 491 employers for failing to pay the National Minimum Wage, ordering back pay of £6 million for around 42,000 workers and issuing fines totalling £10.2 million.

Big names on the list

Household names feature among those cited. Go Outdoors Retail Limited failed to pay £240,105.62 to 2,058 workers. Centrica PLC, which owns British Gas, failed to pay £167,814.69 to 356 workers. Holland & Barrett Retail Ltd failed to pay £153,079.29 to 2,551 workers.

Other large employers include: