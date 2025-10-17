HR Grapevine

4 mins read
Fairness vs. feasability | Will the Fair Work Agency fix a broken system, or just create more red tape?

Legal decision concept with blocks

The Government’s new Fair Work Agency has been pitched as a landmark moment for workers’ rights. Billed as the enforcement muscle behind the Employment Rights Bill, it promises to tackle wage underpayment, ensure fair treatment, and finally bring together a patchwork of regulators into one unified system.

On paper, it sounds like a win for both workers and responsible employers. But as with many ambitious reforms, there’s a fine line between progress and overreach. Will this new body genuinely make work fairer, or will it simply add to the growing list of compliance demands that HR teams are already struggling to navigate?

A long-overdue clean-up

Few would dispute that parts of the UK’s employment enforcement system have been creaking for years. From holiday pay shortfalls to unpaid wages and exploitative contracts, many workers still find it difficult to enforce rights they already have. For the 900,000 people reportedly denied holiday pay each year, the promise of a single, better-resourced body dedicated to tackling these abuses feels like overdue justice.

In that sense, the Fair Work Agency could plug some serious gaps. By merging three existing enforcement bodies into one, it aims to cut confusion about where workers and employers should turn for support. The agency will also have sharper powers, including the ability to bring tribunal claims on behalf of workers and issue penalties against employers who break the rules.

