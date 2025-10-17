HR Grapevine

Despite a concerning number of employees witnessing workplace wrongdoing, many do not report it, according to new research from Safecall, the leading whistleblowing service provider.

When looking at reports of discrimination, harassment, and legal misconduct, a substantial number of UK employees have at some point in their careers been exposed to a range of malpractice - but many have failed to actually report it. For instance, more than two in five (41%) have witnessed unfair treatment in the workplace, but only 23% actually reported it - the most significant reporting gap uncovered in the research. Recognising and addressing malpractice in the workplace is the first step towards creating safer work environments for employees.

Despite the fact that fewer employees have witnessed bullying (35%) compared to unfair treatment, they are more likely to report it (24%), and a similar number (23%) have also reported unsafe working practices which have been seen by 35% of employees. This means unsafe working is the most likely form of malpractice to be reported, as has been done by 72% of employees who have experienced it in their workplace. Bribery is least likely to be reported - done so by only 47% of those who have witnessed it.

A quarter (23%) of workers have seen theft, compared to 16% who have reported it at work - despite the fact a quarter have witnessed it. This is followed by: