HR Grapevine

Wellbeing policy | MHFA England launches public consultation on new workplace Mental Health First Aid standards

Mental Health First Aid England® has launched a public consultation on its draft Workplace Mental Health First Aid Standards. The standards set out, for the first time, clear, evidence-based guidance on best practice in embedding Mental Health First Aid in the workplace.

Poor mental health is now the leading cause of long-term sickness in the UK, contributing to record levels of economic inactivity. More than half of people out of work due to long-term sickness report depression, anxiety, or related conditions.

The cost to UK employers of poor mental health is estimated at £51 billion a year. Yet, evidence shows that organisation-wide early interventions, such as culture change and raising awareness of mental health issues, provide the highest return for employers, at £6.30 for every £1.

The creation of the standards supports the government’s focus on helping people stay in and return to work. The Keep Britain Working review, due to be published this autumn, will set out how mental health support at work is central to tackling economic inactivity. These standards are a practical way of delivering that ambition. If implemented, they will help people thrive at work, boost productivity, and reduce the cost of poor mental health to our economy.

