Podcast | CEO, Onvero: DEI drives productivity & retention - so what does true inclusion look like?

CEO, Onvero: DEI drives productivity & retention - so what does true inclusion look like?
Onvero

New research from Onvero has revealed that whilst many UK businesses have DEI strategies in place, very few are fully embedded or culturally transformative.

Despite this reality, there is real evidence that when done well, inclusion has a hugely beneficial impact on business performance, productivity, wellbeing and retention.

The findings from Onvero’s latest study are unequivocal:

  • Employees stay longer: Staff in inclusive organisations remain an average of 3.76 years longer. 

  • Talent attraction: 85% of respondents say inclusive employers are better at attracting diverse candidates, compared with 46% where inclusion is not prioritised. 

  • Productivity improves: 68% rate productivity as excellent where inclusion is strong, compared to 27% where it is weaker. 

Sandi Wassmer, Chief Executive Officer at Onvero, the UK's only blind female CEO, has led the organisation since 2020, overseeing it's transformation from enei to the organisation it is today.

She joins the HR Grapevine podcast to reflect on this latest research and answer the question: ‘What do truly inclusive cultures look like today?’

About Onvero

Onvero is driven by the belief that a world where workplaces are truly inclusive is possible. Onvero works with employers to ensure that employees have a sense of belonging, are fulfilled, and are productive. Our incredible team of account managers and Inclusion Leads enables us to offer a full range of services to help employers build diverse teams and inclusive cultures through our membership, training, and consultancy services.

Onvero is a registered Charity in England and Wales No: 1101366.

www.onvero.org.uk

