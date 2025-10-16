HR Grapevine

A Boohoo warehouse operative was unfairly sacked after being accused of “theft” for taking chewing gum that was meant for customers, an employment tribunal has ruled.

Florentin Moraru, who worked at Boohoo’s Sheffield warehouse from 2020 until December 2023, was dismissed for gross misconduct after he was caught on CCTV putting packets of promotional Mentos gum under a staircase.

The tribunal found that his dismissal was “substantively unfair” - particularly as the gum was widely consumed by other staff, including managers - and that Boohoo had “breached the claimant’s contract of employment by not giving him notice of termination or making a payment in lieu of notice.”

Common practice to chew the gum

The chewing gum had been supplied to Boohoo to include in customer parcels, but according to the tribunal, “boxes of chewing gum were left in many places around the warehouse, including on pallets, on packing benches and on desks.” It was found that “many employees helped themselves to the chewing gum and consumed it whilst at work. This included team leaders and members of management.”