5 mins read
Share this article:

'Theft' | Boohoo worker unfairly sacked for taking chewing gum, tribunal finds

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Boohoo logo and colorful gum

A Boohoo warehouse operative was unfairly sacked after being accused of “theft” for taking chewing gum that was meant for customers, an employment tribunal has ruled.

Florentin Moraru, who worked at Boohoo’s Sheffield warehouse from 2020 until December 2023, was dismissed for gross misconduct after he was caught on CCTV putting packets of promotional Mentos gum under a staircase. 

The tribunal found that his dismissal was “substantively unfair” - particularly as the gum was widely consumed by other staff, including managers - and that Boohoo had “breached the claimant’s contract of employment by not giving him notice of termination or making a payment in lieu of notice.”

Common practice to chew the gum

The chewing gum had been supplied to Boohoo to include in customer parcels, but according to the tribunal, “boxes of chewing gum were left in many places around the warehouse, including on pallets, on packing benches and on desks.” It was found that “many employees helped themselves to the chewing gum and consumed it whilst at work. This included team leaders and members of management.”

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

Back

Sign up for myGrapevine

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Hundreds of dads plaster 'paternity charge' notices over the UK to protest underpaid paternity leave
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 5 mins read

'Got to go further' | Hundreds of dads plaster 'paternity charge' notices over the UK to protest underpaid paternity...

MHFA England launches public consultation on new workplace Mental Health First Aid standards
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

Wellbeing policy | MHFA England launches public consultation on new workplace Mental Health First Aid...

How to turn World Mental Health Day momentum into meaningful HR strategy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 8 mins read

'Daily action' | How to turn World Mental Health Day momentum into meaningful HR strategy

Getting workplace investigations right: protecting culture, confidence & compliance
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Getting workplace investigations right: protecting culture, confidence & compliance

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni