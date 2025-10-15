HR Grapevine

Remote working is now the least popular work set-up among UK jobseekers, according to a new study by CV-Library, the UK’s largest independent job board.

The poll highlights a notable shift in working preferences, with just 16% of respondents saying they prefer to work remotely, compared to 22% who favour being entirely office-based, whilst an overwhelming 40% prioritise hybrid working structures.

The trend reflects a continued appetite for healthy living and balance, as hybrid working, now typically three days in the office, is now the preferred choice for all generations. This aligns with not only businesses’ return to work mandate, but candidates’ top priorities when job hunting, citing better work-life balance (40%) and location (19%) among their top five priorities.

From our partner Culture | Handling flexible working requests fairly, starting from day one

Critically, more than half of workers (58%) believe an in-office presence supports career progression, enabling them to learn from colleagues and improving prospects for promotion.