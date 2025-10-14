4 mins read
1 comment
Share this article:

'Lack of desire' | 1 in 5 UK workers don't want a promotion

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Businessman climbing career ladder

Almost a fifth of UK employees say they lack the desire to climb the career ladder in the current job, according to new research.

And a lack of career growth opportunities is the most commonly cited barrier to career advancement globally, according to the sixth chapter of ADP’s the “People at Work 2025” report series.

Based on survey data from nearly 38,000 workers across 34 markets, about one in five workers (19%) say limited opportunities are preventing them from progressing in their careers, followed by a lack of desire to move ahead (13%) and limited time (12%). In contrast, less frequently mentioned obstacles include fear (5%) and lack of education (5%), suggesting that motivation and visibility outweigh skills gaps as barriers to growth.

In the UK, however, the pattern differs. 19% of UK workers cite “lack of desire” as their biggest barrier to advancement – meaning they are happy in their current job and do not want to change. This job satisfaction factor tops the list in the UK, while lack of opportunity ranks second at 16%, below the global average. Men appear more open to change, with 16% willing to switch jobs compared with just 11% of women.

“UK workers are rewriting the career playbook. For many, satisfaction in their current role now outweighs the drive to climb the corporate ladder”, said Vaishali Sahajpal, Senior HR Director for ADP UK, Ireland and Nordics.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

Back

Sign up for myGrapevine

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

How to turn World Mental Health Day momentum into meaningful HR strategy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 8 mins read

'Daily action' | How to turn World Mental Health Day momentum into meaningful HR strategy

1 in 3 employees have called in sick after work drinks
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

'Productivity crisis' | 1 in 3 employees have called in sick after work drinks

CHROs cannot afford AI inertia as experts warn of skills & culture 'atrophy'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 5 mins read

Ripple effects | CHROs cannot afford AI inertia as experts warn of skills & culture 'atrophy'

The AI JD advantage: A recruiter's guide to more qualified applicants with less effort
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

The AI JD advantage: A recruiter's guide to more qualified applicants with less effort

How to build an AI resilient interview strategy for 2026
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

How to build an AI resilient interview strategy for 2026

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni