Continue reading for FREE!

Almost a fifth of UK employees say they lack the desire to climb the career ladder in the current job, according to new research.



And a lack of career growth opportunities is the most commonly cited barrier to career advancement globally, according to the sixth chapter of ADP’s the “People at Work 2025” report series.

Based on survey data from nearly 38,000 workers across 34 markets, about one in five workers (19%) say limited opportunities are preventing them from progressing in their careers, followed by a lack of desire to move ahead (13%) and limited time (12%). In contrast, less frequently mentioned obstacles include fear (5%) and lack of education (5%), suggesting that motivation and visibility outweigh skills gaps as barriers to growth.

In the UK, however, the pattern differs. 19% of UK workers cite “lack of desire” as their biggest barrier to advancement – meaning they are happy in their current job and do not want to change. This job satisfaction factor tops the list in the UK, while lack of opportunity ranks second at 16%, below the global average. Men appear more open to change, with 16% willing to switch jobs compared with just 11% of women.

“UK workers are rewriting the career playbook. For many, satisfaction in their current role now outweighs the drive to climb the corporate ladder”, said Vaishali Sahajpal, Senior HR Director for ADP UK, Ireland and Nordics.