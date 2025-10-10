4 mins read
Share this article:

'Top o' the mornin' | Worker sacked for using mock Irish accent was unfairly dismissed

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Lady Justice statue holding scales

A factory worker who was sacked for saying “Top of the morning to ya” in a mock Irish accent has won his claim for unfair dismissal, after a tribunal found his employer failed to carry out a fair investigation.

Mr K. Davies had worked for food manufacturer Oscar Mayer for almost 27 years when he was dismissed in September 2024. The dismissal followed an incident in which Davies greeted a colleague in a mock Irish accent while listening to the Dubliners’ song Grace.

The tribunal heard that Davies, who worked as an engineering storeman at the company’s Wrexham site, repeated the phrase several times towards his manager, Mr Millward, after feeling ignored. According to Employment Judge T. Vincent Ryan, “He greeted Mr Millward in a mock Irish accent saying, ‘Top of the morning to ya!’

“He was goading Mr Millward; being repetitive to draw attention, and to make a point that Mr Millward had not acknowledged him.”

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

Back

Sign up for myGrapevine

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Gov rules out reintroducing tribunal fees after backlash
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

'A basic right' | Gov rules out reintroducing tribunal fees after backlash

Analysing the landmark updates to the Employment Rights Bill
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 9 mins read

A new deal for workers | Analysing the landmark updates to the Employment Rights Bill

Digital ID plans raise questions for employers as government targets illegal working
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 6 mins read

Opportunity or an obstacle? | Digital ID plans raise questions for employers as government targets illegal working

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni