HR Grapevine

Justice Secretary David Lammy has ruled out reintroducing charges for workers to bring employment tribunal claims.

Last week, government sources suggested ministers were exploring a return to fees as part of spending review negotiations, prompting strong opposition from trade unions. Reporting pointed to a revival of a flat £55 issue fee idea previously consulted on by the Ministry of Justice in 2024.

That earlier consultation proposed “introducing modest fees” of £55 for all Employment Tribunal claims and £55 for Employment Appeal Tribunal cases, with remission available via the Help with Fees scheme.

Fees were first introduced in 2013 and then struck down by the Supreme Court in 2017 after UNISON’s successful challenge. The court found the regime was an unlawful impediment to access to justice. Since 2017, bringing a claim has been free.