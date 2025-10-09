HR Grapevine

4 mins read
Absences | Majority of UK firms express concern over rising sick leave

Nearly nine in 10 (88%) UK businesses are concerned about the impact of long-term employee sickness (taking more than four weeks off work), according to research.

The study conducted among directors, business owners, and senior decision-makers by MetLife UK, a leading provider of employee benefits and protection, found that a similar proportion (86%) also expressed concern over short-term sickness (taking less than four weeks off work).

MetLife UK’s Early Intervention: reduce absence, increase productivity, keep Britain working whitepaper in conjunction with Small Business and Consumer Champion, Liz Barclay, found that long-term sick leave is costing employers an average of £20,735 per employee per year, and short-term sickness costing £13,800 per employee per year. The calculations took into account the impact of the employee’s absence, the services offered to them, and other subsequent costs such as hiring temporary staff or the extra hours taken up by other employees.

Concerningly, one in seven (15%) businesses say they do not estimate how much they spend on short-term and long-term sickness per employee, meaning businesses could be spending more than they think on absenteeism.

