HR Grapevine

Pressure to drink at work events is contributing to widespread alcohol-related absences and reduced productivity across all sectors, according to a new report from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR).
From after-work drinks to subsidised bar tabs at company events, alcohol is often embedded in professional life. A quarter (24%) of workers said they sometimes felt pressured to drink when they didn’t want to, rising to 38 per cent among younger employees (aged 18-24). Over a third said drinking at work events excluded non-drinkers or created cliques.
This culture is driving real consequences. One in three UK workers (31%) have called in sick in the past year after drinking at work-related events, while 22% reported working while hungover, and 29% observed colleagues being tired or sluggish after drinking.
Young workers and senior executives are among the most affected groups. While Gen Z may be drinking less overall, the report finds they are disproportionately affected by workplace alcohol harm. Nearly half (43%) of 18 to 24-year-olds reported calling in sick after drinking at work-related events, and over a third said they felt pressured to drink to fit in or progress professionally. This suggests that even as drinking habits shift, cultural pressures in the workplace continue to drive harm.
