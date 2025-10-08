HR Grapevine

3 mins read
Nothing beats a Jet2 payday | Jet2 dishes out £58m to employees in shares plan bonuses

Thousands of Jet2 employees will get a share of a £58million payout from the company’s first ever ShareSave scheme.

The airline announced that over 5,700 colleagues who joined its inaugural ShareSave scheme in 2022 are now in line for a chunk of the massive sum, after the scheme matured on October 1st 2025. 

The award-winning scheme launched in August 2022, giving employees the opportunity to buy shares at a discounted price of £7.66 each. Following the scheme maturing, those who joined it can now either hold or sell, having benefitted from the strong growth in the company’s share price since the scheme launched. 

Based on the 84% rise in share price over the period from the option price of £7.66, the return on the amount invested by colleagues is more than £26 million, Jet 2 reported.

