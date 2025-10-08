HR Grapevine

More than a quarter of UK employees believe their employer is responsible for their wellbeing, according to new research from Reward Gateway, as part of the 2025 Workplace Wellbeing Report.

Alongside employers, partners and spouses rank highly with more than two in five (41%) employees believing they are most responsible for their wellbeing. This is followed by 27% who believe doctors and healthcare providers are responsible for wellbeing, and 26% who feel that it is the role of their employer. Despite this, only 29% of employees believe that their employer cares about their wellbeing.

Who else do employees view as having responsibility for their wellbeing?