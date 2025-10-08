HR Grapevine

2 mins read
'Still work to be done' | Almost half of firms not compliant with sexual harassment duties, one year since law change

Man harassing woman at work

Almost one year since the Worker Protection Act came into force, legally requiring UK employers to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment at work, more than half of businesses (54%) are concerned that they haven’t done enough to comply with the legal duty. 

A WorkNest survey of more than 400 HR professionals reveals worrying gaps in compliance, despite the significant legal and reputational risks, with many businesses still in the process of fully implementing the right measures. 

Four in ten (41%) have not carried out a sexual harassment risk assessment and almost one quarter (22%) are unsure if they have a valid risk assessment. Leaving just one third (37%) responding definitively that they have completed a risk assessment.

Training, a key part of demonstrating compliance, is also being overlooked. Nearly half of businesses (45%) have provided sexual harassment training for all staff and managers, but one third (34%) have not provided any sexual harassment training at all since the duty took effect in October 2024. 

