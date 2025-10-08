HR Grapevine has today (8 October) announced the launch of a new Editorial Advisory Board, strengthening its support for the HR industry at a pivotal time for the profession.

It marks a continued commitment from HR Grapevine to provide an audience of over 290,000 HR professionals with award-winning, industry-recognised content, packed with practical guidance and insights.

From Aviva to HelloFresh, HR Grapevine’s Editorial Advisory Board brings together influential people leaders behind some of the UK’s top employers.

“I highly recommend that anyone in HR pay attention to HR Grapevine,” said Yasar Ahmad, Global VP of People at Hello Fresh, and a member of HR Grapevine’s newly launched Editorial Advisory Board.