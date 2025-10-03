HR Grapevine

Britain is becoming a “career reset nation,” with new research showing that one in three UK workers (33%) surveyed want to completely change careers.

The findings, revealed in Employment Hero’s inaugural global Annual Jobs Report, highlight the scale of the generational rethink when it comes to careers, with many re-evaluating their professional choices in a labour market still recovering from economic headwinds.

The new report reveals the latest trends in the UK employment sector. The UK 2025 data is drawn from aggregated insights from more than 350,000 small businesses and 2 million employees in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, alongside a YouGov survey of 3,635 workers.

The findings reveal a striking trend across generations. Younger workers are leading the charge for reinvention, with half of Gen Z respondents (50%) saying they want to start their careers over entirely. This is despite the fact that most are only just beginning their professional journeys - 30% of Gen Z reported starting a new job in the past year alone - underscoring a sense of dissatisfaction early in working life.