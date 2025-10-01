6 mins read
'Breaking the stigma' | Managers ill-prepared to talk about endometriosis & menstrual health

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Female reproductive health illustration

Few HR professionals think that managers in their organisation have the right training and resources to provide support around endometriosis and other menstrual health topics. And many, particularly those at larger organisations, worry that not all managers are approachable about health matters in general.

This is according to a study by the charity Endometriosis UK and HR software provider Ciphr, which also finds that many employers do not provide free period products at work and have inflexible uniform rules.

Breaking the stigma: what HR teams need to know about endometriosis and menstrual health’, is based on a survey of 121 HR professionals and leaders carried out during summer 2025. Respondents were asked about a range of topics including endometriosis – a disease impacting 1 in 10 women and those assigned female at birth from puberty to menopause.

