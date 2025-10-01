HR Grapevine

Few HR professionals think that managers in their organisation have the right training and resources to provide support around endometriosis and other menstrual health topics. And many, particularly those at larger organisations, worry that not all managers are approachable about health matters in general.

This is according to a study by the charity Endometriosis UK and HR software provider Ciphr, which also finds that many employers do not provide free period products at work and have inflexible uniform rules.

‘Breaking the stigma: what HR teams need to know about endometriosis and menstrual health’, is based on a survey of 121 HR professionals and leaders carried out during summer 2025. Respondents were asked about a range of topics including endometriosis – a disease impacting 1 in 10 women and those assigned female at birth from puberty to menopause.

Read more from us Keeeep saving! | Strictly's Shirley Ballas marks UK Savings Week with financial wellbeing advice

The report includes ‘talking points’ – a range of practical suggestions of ways employers can help empower managers to create a supportive environment for those with endometriosis, and ensure their organisation approaches menstrual health with the same care and attention as any other health issue.