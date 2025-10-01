HR Grapevine

The Government’s Chief People Officer, Fiona Ryland, has stepped down from the role after three years in post.

In the announcement of her departure, the Government said Ryland’s tenure delivered “substantial reforms” to government HR and people management.

It added that Ryland’s leadership “significantly strengthened the way the Civil Service attracts and retains the best individuals in order to deliver for the Government.”

Her achievements include launching the 2024-2027 People Plan, professionalising the People Function, improving the Government Recruitment Service and creating new leadership standards for Line Managers in the Civil Service to drive performance.