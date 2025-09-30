HR Grapevine

Council employees in Glasgow have been ordered to pay back £40,000 in wages after a payroll error saw them being paid too much for years.

Glasgow City Council is clawing back the five-figure sum from five employees from the city’s refuse teams, after a recent audit uncovered the technical error which resulted in the workers receiving extra cash for contractual overtime in their payslips.

Reports suggest that the payroll problem stretches back four years, and that one worker may have accidentally earned an extra £15,000.

Those being made to pay back the money, says the GMB union, will be required to hand over anywhere between £40-70 per month.