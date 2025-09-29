HR Grapevine

The UK’s parental leave system is, by almost every measure, falling behind. Two weeks of statutory paternity leave and a shared parental leave scheme used by fewer than 4% of eligible couples do little to support modern families. The Women and Equalities Committee is right to call this a “watershed moment”. But with the Government’s review set to run for 18 months, change won’t come quickly.

For HR leaders, the question is whether to sit back and wait for Westminster to fix a “broken” system, or to get ahead of the curve. The smart choice is the latter.

A system stuck in the past

The evidence is hard to ignore. Current statutory pay is so low it forces many families into financial strain. Fathers and partners are expected back at work within a fortnight, leaving mothers carrying the bulk of early childcare. The result is predictable: stalled careers for women, entrenched gender roles, and businesses that miss out on the benefits of a more equal workforce.

Even the Government admits the system “needs improvement.” But acknowledgement is not the same as action. And while policy grinds forward, working parents are left to navigate outdated entitlements.