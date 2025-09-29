HR Grapevine

Employee Reward,
'Remain impartial' | Civil Service bans staff network meetings during work hours

Whitehall street sign Westminster

Civil Service staff networks have been ordered to only meet outside working hours and have all events signed off by senior managers.

New rules have been issued to all Civil Service staff networks to ensure their activities remain within the Civil Service Code.

While insisting that staff networks can support staff in a number of areas and support a productive working environment, Ministers say they have been concerned by recent reports of inappropriate events being conducted by some networks in the Civil Service.

The new guidance states that all events must now be signed off by a senior civil servant before preparations even begin. The changes also make clear that events should always take place outside working hours, unless they directly benefit the organisation, such as learning and development - in these instances sign off from an individual’s line manager is required to attend the event.

