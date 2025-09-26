Employee Reward,
Benefits & Wellbeing 2025
Virtual Event
Employee Reward, Benefits & Wellbeing
Tuesday, 23rd September
Stream Now
2 mins read
Share this article:

Legal changes | HR leaders anticipate rise in union activity from Employment Rights Bill

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Houses of Parliament and Big Ben

Businesses are preparing for a potential increase in trade union engagement if membership thresholds are lowered as proposed in the Employment Rights Bill, according to new research.

WorkNest’s study found that more than half of businesses (53%) expect an increase in union activity if plans to make it easier for trade unions to gain recognition go ahead, highlighting the operational and strategic challenges HR teams and leadership could face.

More than a quarter of businesses (28%) have regularly engaged with trade unions in the last 12 months, according to the new survey.

From our partner
Why poor wellbeing support is costing you your best employees
Retention | Why poor wellbeing support is costing you your best employees

Derick MacLean, Solicitor at WorkNest said: "HR and employers are expecting a rise in union engagement and should be preparing for the operational impact it would have. Now is the time for HR to ensure they have the legal knowledge, negotiation skills, and engagement strategies to handle union situations proactively."

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

Back

Sign up for myGrapevine

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

4 in 5 women in football have experienced workplace discrimination. How can we save the sport?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 7 mins read

‘Bleak’ | 4 in 5 women in football have experienced workplace discrimination. How can we save the...

Manager unfairly dismissed after remotely working from Egypt
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 5 mins read

£61k payout | Manager unfairly dismissed after remotely working from Egypt

Why HR must build a culture where people can speak up about mental health
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 3 mins read

The silent strugglers | Why HR must build a culture where people can speak up about mental health

Effective, Compliant, Relevant: Is Your Background Screening Fit For Purpose?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Effective, Compliant, Relevant: Is Your Background Screening Fit For Purpose?

2025 YourCause UK CSR Industry Spotlight
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

2025 YourCause UK CSR Industry Spotlight

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni