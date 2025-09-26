HR Grapevine

Businesses are preparing for a potential increase in trade union engagement if membership thresholds are lowered as proposed in the Employment Rights Bill, according to new research.

WorkNest’s study found that more than half of businesses (53%) expect an increase in union activity if plans to make it easier for trade unions to gain recognition go ahead, highlighting the operational and strategic challenges HR teams and leadership could face.

More than a quarter of businesses (28%) have regularly engaged with trade unions in the last 12 months, according to the new survey.

Derick MacLean, Solicitor at WorkNest said: "HR and employers are expecting a rise in union engagement and should be preparing for the operational impact it would have. Now is the time for HR to ensure they have the legal knowledge, negotiation skills, and engagement strategies to handle union situations proactively."