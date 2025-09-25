When not a day goes past where there isn’t at least one piece of new HR-related research that arrives into the inbox of HR Grapevine, it’s easy to become immune to the often apocryphal warnings they contain or the set of dire predictions these pieces of research often forewarn.

But every so often there’s something that still manages to catch our eye.

This week it was the arrival of a similarly doom-laden set of findings in new research conducted by Ciphr. Headlined with the arresting contention that ‘two-thirds of HR professionals are considering changing jobs’, it was one of those headlines that had a sit-up-and-take-notice effect.

But the reason they grabbed our attention was possibly not for the reasons Ciphr may have initially expected, because on closer inspection, I would actually argue that these dour findings need to firmly find there place, and that (actually) there are very good reasons to be more cheerful.