Employee Reward,
Benefits & Wellbeing 2025
Virtual Event
Employee Reward, Benefits & Wellbeing
Tuesday, 23rd September
Stream Now
5 mins read
Share this article:

£61k payout | Manager unfairly dismissed after remotely working from Egypt

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Egypt flag and justice statue

A senior sales manager at app-based delivery firm Foodhub has won his unfair dismissal case after an employment tribunal found his employer mishandled allegations that he was secretly working remotely from Egypt instead of being in the UK field.

Mr Tanveer Shah, formerly UK Field Sales Manager, was summarily dismissed in August 2022 after chief executive officer (CEO) Ardian Mula accused him of failing to fulfil his duties and misrepresenting his role. The tribunal has now ruled his dismissal was unfair, awarding him more than £61,000 in compensation.

Concerns over time abroad; dismissal on the spot

The case centred on suspicions that Mr Shah was not spending enough time travelling nationally to lead his sales team.

Read more from us
Flexible working policies not enough to change workplace practices
'Policy isn't enough' | Flexible working policies not enough to change workplace practices

Foodhub later produced internet protocol (IP) evidence suggesting he had been in Egypt “for several weeks”, though the claimant argued this data was unreliable because it appeared to show him in Cairo and London on consecutive days. He did, however, accept that there had been a period when he worked from Egypt, telling the tribunal he contracted Covid while abroad and was unable to return.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

Back

Sign up for myGrapevine

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

PureGym launches 'comprehensive' wellbeing package for self-employed staff
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

'First-of-its-kind' | PureGym launches 'comprehensive' wellbeing package for self-employed staff

Why HR must build a culture where people can speak up about mental health
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 3 mins read

The silent strugglers | Why HR must build a culture where people can speak up about mental health

World Suicide Prevention Day: What role should employers play?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 5 mins read

Change the narrative | World Suicide Prevention Day: What role should employers play?

Effective, Compliant, Relevant: Is Your Background Screening Fit For Purpose?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Effective, Compliant, Relevant: Is Your Background Screening Fit For Purpose?

2025 YourCause UK CSR Industry Spotlight
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

2025 YourCause UK CSR Industry Spotlight

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni