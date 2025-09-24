HR Grapevine

A senior sales manager at app-based delivery firm Foodhub has won his unfair dismissal case after an employment tribunal found his employer mishandled allegations that he was secretly working remotely from Egypt instead of being in the UK field.

Mr Tanveer Shah, formerly UK Field Sales Manager, was summarily dismissed in August 2022 after chief executive officer (CEO) Ardian Mula accused him of failing to fulfil his duties and misrepresenting his role. The tribunal has now ruled his dismissal was unfair, awarding him more than £61,000 in compensation.

Concerns over time abroad; dismissal on the spot

The case centred on suspicions that Mr Shah was not spending enough time travelling nationally to lead his sales team.

Foodhub later produced internet protocol (IP) evidence suggesting he had been in Egypt “for several weeks”, though the claimant argued this data was unreliable because it appeared to show him in Cairo and London on consecutive days. He did, however, accept that there had been a period when he worked from Egypt, telling the tribunal he contracted Covid while abroad and was unable to return.