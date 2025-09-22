HR Grapevine

Asda has announced a major expansion of its industry-leading internship scheme, as part of the retailer’s commitment to creating meaningful employment opportunities for young people with learning disabilities or difficulties.

Asda has doubled the number of interns and stores participating in this year’s Supported Internship Programme, with 119 students expected to start a placement in the coming weeks across 22 Asda stores nationwide, offering year-long placements that combine real-world experience with tailored education.

Delivered in partnership with charity DFN Project SEARCH, the programme aims to tackle the stark employment gap facing young people with special educational needs. Only 4.8% of people in England / 4.1% in Scotland with a learning disability go on to secure paid employment once their education finishes compared to 80% of their peers.

DFN Project SEARCH aims to support 10,000 young adults who have a learning disability, or are autistic, or both into paid employment by 2030 and has already helped more than 2,900 people to date.