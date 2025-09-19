HR Grapevine

Discriminatory views about maternity leave remain widespread, with some UK employers openly admitting they would avoid hiring pregnant women, according to new research from the University of Bath.

The study, published in Social Policy & Society, spoke to 37 managers across England, Scotland, and Wales. It found a stark divide: some employers fully back maternity leave, while others see it as a costly disruption and, in some cases, openly justify discriminatory practices.

The research, which was supported by the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), grouped employers into three types: risk-averse, most resistant and often openly discriminatory; business-first, offering conditional support depending on role; and value-driven, prioritising fairness, empathy and inclusion.

Risk-averse employers

Smaller firms with little experience managing leave were often the most resistant. One small business partner admitted: “Yes, I would discriminate against a pregnant applicant… I wouldn’t say anything to her face, but I wouldn’t recruit her.”