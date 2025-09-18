HR Grapevine

The number of calls to the Acas helpline asking advice about workplace sexual harassment have jumped by more than a third (39 percent) in the first six months of 2025, according to new research.

Nockolds, a leading law firm, analysed data obtained from Acas, the workplace conciliation and arbitration service run by the Government, revealing that there were 5,583 calls to Acas in the first six months of the year, up from 4,001 during the same period last year.

Nockolds says that the spike in helpline calls coincides with the implementation of the new legal duty under the Workers Protection Act 2023, which came into force in October 2024.

The duty requires employers to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace, which is a departure from the reactive responsibility employers had previously, which was to address sexual harassment after complaints were made. The sustained elevation in call volumes suggests not just increased awareness, but also growing uncertainty or concern about compliance.