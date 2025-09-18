HR Grapevine

Hundreds of jobs are on the line at Sky as the broadcaster continues to overhaul its business model.

The broadcaster is set to cut around 600 roles, with a further 300 employees being moved into new roles, according to reports. A consultation process is underway with affected workers. The company currently employs about 23,000 staff in the UK.

The latest round of cuts is Sky’s third in less than two years, and will primarily affect the firm’s technology and product teams.

Since the start of 2024, almost 3,500 jobs have been axed as the company eyes a move away from its historic pay-TV model, to compete with more modern streaming services such as Netflix.